Review: Carenado - SR22 GTSx Turbo

Publisher: Carenado Review Author:

Robin Tannahill Suggested Price:

$34.95

This is a review of the Carenado SR22 GTSx for X-Plane 11. The version, as reviewed, is v1.1 (and later v1.2).

The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia, giving some background to the real life aircraft:

The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four or five seat composite aircraft built from 2001 by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota.

It is a development of the Cirrus SR20, with a larger wing, higher fuel capacity, and a more powerful, 310 horsepower (231 kW) engine.

The SR22 series has been the world's best-selling general aviation (GA) airplane every year since 2003. With 6,149 units delivered from 2001-19, and in combination with the SR20, a total of 7,645, it is among the most-produced aircraft of the 21st century, and is the single most-produced GA aircraft made from composite material, accounting for over 30% of the entire piston aircraft market.

The Cirrus SR22 is equipped with a whole-plane emergency recovery parachute system: the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS). This has contributed to its market success and has given it the name "the plane with the parachute".

Cirrus introduced the SR22 Turbo in 2006, with a Tornado Alley turbonormalizing upgrade kit that is factory installed under a Supplemental Type Certificate. It included twin turbonormalizers and twin intercoolers. The conversion includes built-in oxygen and a Hartzell three-blade (later four-blade as optional) lightweight composite propeller. The weight of the conversion reduces the SR22's useful load. Air conditioning is available with the SR22 Turbo, but this further reduces the useful load. The turbo version has a certified ceiling of 25,000 feet (7,600 m), a maximum cruise speed of 211 knots (391 km/h), and a top speed of 219 knots (406 km/h).

On 22 May 2008, Cirrus revealed the "Cirrus Perspective" glass cockpit (by Garmin). Both cockpits were available for a while (the Avidyne cockpit was initially standard equipment) and after 2008 the SR22 was sold with only the Perspective panel.

Cost And Installation

At the time of writing this review, the Carenado SR22 GTSx for X-Plane 11 was priced at $34.95 at the FlightSim.Com Store.

Installation is simple. The aircraft is downloaded from the store in the form of a zip file, sized at 289 MB. Once unzipped, the aircraft with its default liveries is sized at 347 MB.

When you select the aircraft for the first time you will be asked for an activation key. You will receive this key in an email from the store, and you can manage your keys from "My Account" at the FlightSim.Com Store. You will also be prompted to generate an ID code from inside the same Activation Panel. Once done, you will receive a successful activation message and you'll be asked to reload the aircraft.

Documentation

As is usual with Carenado products, there is a multitude of documentation. A quick list follows:

A (Carenado) description of the Perspective G1000 Instrumentation

A document describing how to set up your Graphics in XP11

Emergency Procedures

Normal Procedures, i.e. a checklist from cold and dark, through a flight and hence to shutdown (there is a checklist out there for the SR22 designed to work with the "must have" plugin "Xchecklist" by Sparker)

Performance Tables

Reference Document (V speeds etc. for the SR22T)

The X-Plane G1000 Manual

But, it would be nice if Carenado produced, for once, a tutorial document!

Liveries

The aircraft comes with a default "White" livery and five additional custom liveries. Again, as is the custom with Carenado, there is no layered paint kit, the default "white livery" is used as a base layer for your favorite paint program and your additional layers are "multiplied", or "burned" onto that. A nice YouTube video showing the technique can be found here.

A Bit About The Author

I am probably better known for my repainting skills (?!) and as this is my first aircraft review, I'd like to paraphrase a famous saying "I don't know much about art, but I know what I like" to "I don't know much about X-Plane aircraft, but I know what I like".

My setup is really basic considering what some simmers have. One 22" monitor, one joystick with a throttle lever, and a keyboard! My PC is "middle of the road", and as such, I can only say "thank the powers above for Vulkan!" So in a way, I probably represent the vast majority of flightsimmers?

My top benchmark would be an old VFR trainer that I have, where you can really believe you are sitting in an aircraft with its slightly cracked leather fascia, an instrument covered with an "inop" sticker and scores on the prop blades. It needs your attention as you turn up the power and tends to swerve on takeoff. Similarly, you'd better watch out if you don't land it properly, as it'll have you off the runway and into the grass before you can say "Jack Robinson"!

My bottom benchmark is one I bought recently, not far off the price of the SR22 GT, which although has some nice features, has a featureless "flat" fascia, almost reminiscent of some X-Plane 9 aircraft. Also, the sounds are fine until you get into cruise, where the loop is so short is sounds like a French police car racing through Paris. Needless to say, it will not get much "air" time.

So, having set the standards, let's roll out the Carenado SR22 GTSx!