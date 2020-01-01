VSKYLABS Announces Polaris AM-FIB Project

Coming Soon! The VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB Project v2.0.

This is a MAJOR update release which is including a brand new flight dynamics model, built and tuned for X-Plane's Experimental flight model environment.

Update v2.0 is also including improved 3D pilot and passenger visualization along with an option to include/remove the passenger 'on the fly' without the use of menus or pauses. The passenger is of course not only visualized, having effect on the flight dynamics, performance and handling of the Trike.

The update is also including a highly defined VR compatibility layer which allows VR operations with ease and intuitive controls.

The Polaris AM-FIB is an amphibian vehicle, equipped with landing gear for ground operations, and inflatable boat for water operations (or snow). In this short video, the VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB is being tested during some land-to-water and vice versa transitions, while heavy.

The scenery in the video is the wonderful PropStrike Studio Quatam River, to be found here.