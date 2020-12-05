  • Orbx Previews TrueEarth US Washington Features

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Previews TrueEarth USA Washington Features

    This next-generation of scenery development for the US is packed with unique features, immeasurable detail and a huge variety of places to see. In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, Washington is a picturesque state full of natural beauty and breathtaking terrain that gives you a real sense of purpose as you explore the environment.

    Expanding on the successes of our TrueEarth products, TrueEarth US Washington brings the latest scenery technology to one of our most-requested locations. From the rugged isolation of the Cascade Mountains to the hustle of downtown Seattle; from the arid beauty of the Inland Empire to the temperate serenity of the coastal maritimes, TrueEarth US Washington encapsulates some of the most dramatic scenery packages ever and is available now in Prepar3D v4 and v5.

    TrueEarth US Washington includes a host of many of the features and content from the X-Plane version. From the 900+ custom-modeled landmarks, through to the millions of accurately-placed buildings and trees, this scenery faithfully recreates one of the true homes of global aviation.

    Expect to see a release very soon!

