  Honeycomb Aeronautical Airbus Throttle Pack

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-12-2020 10:55 AM  
    0 Comments

    New Product Announcement!

    We're very excited to announce the Throttle Pack for Airbus A319-A380 for the Bravo Throttle Quadrant. The Throttle Pack will feature both two and four engine configuration with A/T disconnect as well as a speed brake and flap lever. The flap lever has a functional lock release function. The thrust reversers are also functional just like in the real Airbus aircraft.

    The Throttle Pack for Airbus A319-A380 will launch in the same timeframe as the Bravo Throttle and will retail at $69.99 USD.

