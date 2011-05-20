  • A2A Simulations Updates For P3D v5

    A2A Simulations Updates For P3D v5

    Hello everyone. We hope you are all having fun in the virtual skies of the great many brilliant platforms we as flight simmers have access too.

    We have released some new updates today for those venturing into the newer skies of the P3Dv5 platform and also a little update for v4 Accu-sim Bonanza users too. Additional to this we have sent out the first batch of P3Dv5 products to our third party vendors also.

    We will be releasing the next batch of free updates for A2A Simulations P3D users over the coming days and weeks.

    Accu-sim Bonanza

    Version 20.5.11.0 Changes:

    • Added VR support for 2-D panel windows in P3D v4.
    • Fixed memory leak and crash to desktop involving Windshield.dll in P3D v5.
    • Fixed excessively bright exterior lighting effects on PB materials in P3D v5.
    • Reduced strobe light spill inwards onto wings.

    Accu-sim Cub

    Version 20.5.11.0 Changes (only applies to P3D v5)

    • Fixed memory leak and crash to desktop involving Windshield.dll

    Accu-sim C172 Trainer

    Version 20.5.11.0 Changes (only applies to P3D v5)

    • Fixed memory leak and crash to desktop involving Windshield.dll

