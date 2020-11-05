  • Review: Carenado - King Air C90 GTX For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-11-2020 04:00 PM  Number of Views: 13  
    0 Comments

    C90 GTX King Air

    Publisher: Carenado

    Review Author:
    Wycliffe Barrett

    Suggested Price:
    $37.95
    Buy Here

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Wycliffe Barrett here of X-Plane Dedicated.

    Here in the UK we are in lockdown due to the Coronavirus, and so I thought now would be an ideal time to share my thoughts with you on a recent aircraft I purchased from the FlightSim.Com Store; that being the Carenado C90 King Air GTX for X-Plane 11.

    We all know that Carenado makes some of the best X-Plane aircraft out there, so I was eager to test out the C90. The video itself is just shy of ten minutes, so not that long, but long enough in which for me to share my thoughts and impressions with you.

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Now...probably the first thing you will notice about the video (especially if you subscribe to my channel), is that I need to shave! Well...call it a new look ("The Lockdown Look"), or simply laziness...I'll leave it up to you!

    I hope you enjoy the video, and if you haven't subscribed to my channel, please do.

    Stay safe in these trying times!

    Wycliffe
    Youtube Channel

    Purchase Carenado - C90 King Air GTX for X-Plane 11

    Screen Shots

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11     Carenado - King Air C90 GTX for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Carenado - C90 King Air GTX for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida france vfr fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Cas141

    Speed indicator stops soon after tske off

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Hello. I fly 737 and 747 and David Maltby Comet and Trident. I fly IFR and use auto pilot soon after take off. All is fine sometimes, but often as...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:25 PM Go to last post
    WEISSE

    keyboard assignment in FSX STEAM

    Thread Starter: WEISSE

    hello can somebody help me starting to FS X -SE versus FS9 I was using in the past. I have tried to search everywhere in this internet site or in...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 06:53 PM Go to last post
    aharon

    Beautiful Runway Approach Scottish Style To Irish Airport

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Presenting a beautiful runway 28 approach to EIDW Dublin Airport 4.3 miles north of Dublin, Ireland On final...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:13 PM Go to last post
    elmerfudd

    Golden Wings and Silver Wings

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    Does anyone know how Bill and Lynn Lyons did this? It seems an incredible piece of work. Elmer J. Fudd

    Last Post By: elmerfudd Today, 02:30 PM Go to last post