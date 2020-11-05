Review: Carenado - King Air C90 GTX For X-Plane 11

C90 GTX King Air Publisher: Carenado Review Author:

Wycliffe Barrett Suggested Price:

$37.95

Wycliffe Barrett here of X-Plane Dedicated.

Here in the UK we are in lockdown due to the Coronavirus, and so I thought now would be an ideal time to share my thoughts with you on a recent aircraft I purchased from the FlightSim.Com Store; that being the Carenado C90 King Air GTX for X-Plane 11.

We all know that Carenado makes some of the best X-Plane aircraft out there, so I was eager to test out the C90. The video itself is just shy of ten minutes, so not that long, but long enough in which for me to share my thoughts and impressions with you.

Now...probably the first thing you will notice about the video (especially if you subscribe to my channel), is that I need to shave! Well...call it a new look ("The Lockdown Look"), or simply laziness...I'll leave it up to you!

I hope you enjoy the video, and if you haven't subscribed to my channel, please do.

Stay safe in these trying times!

Wycliffe

Youtube Channel



Purchase Carenado - C90 King Air GTX for X-Plane 11

Screen Shots

