Aeroplane Heaven Ctrl-ezy Pucara Update

Over on their Facebook page, Aeroplane Heaven have posted some screen shots of their Ctrl-ezy Pucara (Control Easy) flying in stock FSX:

There's life in the old girl yet. The Ctrl-ezy Pucara flies in FSX. (Stock undoctored FSX screen shots.)

This model will also be available for P3D 4.5 and 5.

