Just Flight Releases New 146 Pro Screen Shots

Developer Just Flight has just released a new set of screen shots for their upcoming 146 Professional showing the 200/300 variants in flight.

About 146 Professional

Following on from their award-winning L-1011 Tristar Professional, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and PA-28 family of aircraft, this all-new and highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Previous Announcement