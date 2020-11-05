  • Just Flight Releases New 146 Pro Screen Shots

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-11-2020 11:13 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    Developer Just Flight has just released a new set of screen shots for their upcoming 146 Professional showing the 200/300 variants in flight.

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    About 146 Professional

    Following on from their award-winning L-1011 Tristar Professional, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and PA-28 family of aircraft, this all-new and highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

    Previous Announcement

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: The Need to Fly

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20402-The-Need-to-Fly

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 12:23 PM Go to last post
    WEISSE

    keyboard assignment in FSX STEAM

    Thread Starter: WEISSE

    hello can somebody help me starting to FS X -SE versus FS9 I was using in the past. I have tried to search everywhere in this internet site or in...

    Last Post By: WEISSE Today, 12:14 PM Go to last post
    elmerfudd

    Angle of attack during straight-and-level flight

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    I downloaded a Cessna 206 Stationair for FS9. I ported it over to FS8, (which I still use), and converted both to turboprop by substituting the...

    Last Post By: elmerfudd Today, 10:38 AM Go to last post
    casey jones

    How can I Lower The Landing Gear for 2002 planes?

    Thread Starter: casey jones

    I have tested a number of FS2002 airplanes to lower the landing gear but so far none will work. A gentleman was able to lower the wheels on a FS2000...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post