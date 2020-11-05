Flight Replicas Announces Super Cub For P3D v5

The next release from Flight Replicas will be this Super Cub (actually a former military L-21), made primarily for P3Dv5.

Still a work-in-progress, it's close to being done, to take advantage of all the enhancements offered by P3Dv5. This package will be for this particular aircraft alone, and is not connected to the former FSX Super Cubs package. The L-21 was picked primarily for its superior outwards visibility thanks to the military-style windows, with a modern VFR upgrade. There are many new parts throughout, completely new external-view cockpit, new textures in 4k (including specs and alphas), revised airfiles, and now you can start the engine to let it warm up by simply reaching in through the door before you get in (but make sure the throttle is full back - no parking brakes!). Or, you can now hand prop it, if you like.

After your flight, you can tie it down and put it to bed.

This will be an inexpensive stand-alone package. It will not be offered for FSX or P3Dv4.5, as the FSX Super Cub packages already work the earlier sims without issue. The new Super Cub will very likely will work in those sims (but hasn't been tested yet) if your computer can handle it.

Source