UK2000 Scenery 2020/2021 Roadmap

    UK2000 Scenery

    Exciting News: We can now confirm that we are developing the Isle Of Man for FSX, P3D and X-Plane 11. We will be releasing the scenery after Glasgow 2020HD, so expect a July/August release.

    You can see our current planned sceneries below, along with the year of release:

    • Glasgow 2020 HD
    • IOM 2020 HD
    • Edinburgh 2020 HD
    • Gatwick 2020 HD
    • Stansted 2021 HD
    • Cardiff 2021 HD
    • East Midlands 2021 HD

    As you can see from the list, the Gatwick remake is now also confirmed, this will be the last scenery release of 2020. Also, Stansted, Cardiff & East Midlands are being pushed back, due to confirming other scenery releases and delays in releasing sceneries, e.g. releasing P3D V5 compatibility updates for ALL our sceneries, which has pushed us 1 month behind where we would of liked to of been.

