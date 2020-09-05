Canadian Xpress May 2020 Monthly Challenge

Svalbard Airport is the main airport serving Svalbard in Norway. It is 5 km northwest of Longyearbyen on the west coast and is the northern most airport in the world with scheduled public flights. The first airport near Longyearbyen was constructed during World War II. In 1959, it was first used for occasional flights, but could only be used a few months a year. Construction of the new airport at Hotellneset started in 1973, and the airport was opened on 2 September 1975. It is owned and operated by state-owned Avinor.

In 2014, the airport handled 154,261 passengers. Scandinavian Airlines operates daily flights to Tromso and Oslo in mainland Norway. Lufttransport provides services to the two other airports on Svalbard Ny-Alesund and Svea, using Dornier Do 228 turboprop aircraft.

Your mission is to fly from Tromso (ENTC) to Svalbard Airport (ENSB) with either the Canadian XpressA® Airbus A320-2000, Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

The May 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian XpressA® pilots from May 8th, 2020 until May 29th, 2020.

