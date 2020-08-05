Lionheart Creations - Diamond DA40 V2.0 for FSX and P3D

From the studios of Lionheart Simulations comes another sleek and fluid styled beauty, the high tech, aerodynamic Diamond Star DA40 'XLS' Edition by Diamond Aircraft Corporation. This aircraft addon package comes with nine different aircraft registries with variations of interiors, animated pilot, high detail and fully animated virtual cockpit.

The Diamond Star XLS features the Garmin G1000 glass panel instrument system high detail bazels, built in autopilot system, and 'soft light' illumination. To top off the list, this complete, new package also comes in full FSX and Prepar3D formats including P3D V4.5 64 bit and P3D V5. Textures are 'ultra' 4K high resolution, giving the DA-40 crisp, beautiful textures throughout. There are nine different aircraft variants to choose from, that feature four different interior themes as well.

Some cool features also included in the package are flexing wings that move with turbulance and when hitting bumps on the ground, a pop-up 3D placard, and rear fold down seats. For those that are student pilots and lovers of modern, new, fresh looking, sleek general aviation aircraft, the DiamondStar XLS might be for you.

Features

High technology Garmin G1000 glass panel system with built in autopilot; these have gauge code refinements, features such as wind direction, pattern entry selection, enhanced frame rates performance, and many other features

New sound system that features clickable "audible" sounds in the cabin area

FSX and Prepar3D "pure" models and textures for both simulators

Fully animated control surfaces

Wing flex, where the wings slowly bend upwards as you increase airspeed

Wing vibration when the engine is running

Soft glow interior cabin/cockpit illumination, mimicking soft lit overhead lighting

Fold down rear seats, click to flip down, as like the actual aircraft for added storage capabilities

Smooth cabin modeling

High resolution textures for extreme detail of interior, panel, and fuselage

Animated pilot that feature "roaming sight"

Six Different paint schemes

Removable / hide-able wheel skirts

