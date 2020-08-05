EZdok Professional v3 Now Compatible With Prepar3D v5

EZdok Camera (EZCA) is a camera and effects system and manager that enhances the pilot experience in FSX/Prepar3D. It offers view control in Flight Simulator for easy navigation throughout the virtual cockpit and cabin, around the aircraft, and around the Flight Simulator world.

There are a whole slew of new features in version 3, which have taken 1000's of hours to develop. Check out the official EZCA Professional Version 3 video in the photo gallery, which highlights many of the new features.

New In Version 3

The interface has been completely redesigned and expanded. At the same time, we have preserved some of the base concepts of EZCA in order to allow users of previous versions to easily familiarize themselves with the new interface.

A new category of cameras called INSIDE (Interior) has been added.

A CRITICAL ERRORS DETECTION system has been added. The system detects important errors in the simulator's configuration files which could prevent EZCA operation or cause it to become unstable. Now you will always know the location of errors and can eliminate the error by simply pressing the FIX key.

The mechanism to create new cameras has been improved.

Camera categories have been redefined. Now the camera functionality in the selected category is more obvious based on its category.

A new module called MAP OF ASSIGNMENTS has been added, which allows HotKey or Joystick connection to cameras installed into the simulator, as well as with other EZCA cameras. For example, if a HotKey is assigned to the SPOT camera, you will be able to switch to the camera directly with a single event without having to cycle through keys.

An option of switching to EZCA cameras along with those already installed into the simulator via the simulator's menu has been added.

An option that allows you to hide simulator cameras that are not being used.

DHM (Dynamic Head Movements) has been completely designed. It reflects the skeletal animation of a seated human body in conjunction with the motion vectors of the aircraft fuselage. We have reviewed a great deal of video and used data from acceleration sensors attached to the human head in order to make DHM-effect as real as possible.

EXtended turbulence module (XTmTM). In the air, this module shakes the aircraft fuselage according to the level of turbulence. The extended turbulence module affects the position of the fuselage during flight. Regardless of severity, all aircraft systems will operate normally including no emergency autopilot disconnects. The EXtended Turbulence Module effect, together with the new DHM-effect, provides you with amazing effects during your flight.

METAR-line decoding in wind layers has been added making cloud and wind layer turbulence accurate.

The coefficients for effects adjustment are transferred to sliders, which enables visual and intuitive adjustment of the effects.

Effects activity indication next to the sliders has been added.

An option to exit the plane while making adjustments has been added. This allows you to observe the effect's functioning - has been added.

The effect studio functions in two separate modes - Simple and Advanced. Simple mode provides only level adjustment for the effects, whereas Advanced mode allows effect creation from the scratch. Note: Advanced mode is now temporally deactivated. The mode is to be accessible upon publication of the effect studio user's manual.

The code has been optimized and improved. Despite the functions and modules added into the effect processor, CPU load is as low as it is for EZCA V2 version. This is due to elaborate algorithms and code optimization Assembly Code Inserts. This makes our product significantly distinguishable in the market for this type of product.

A new panning devices section has been added. This section includes a universal interface that allows developers to quickly configure new panning devices (in future versions).

SimHat support has been added.

A Camera Position Panel can be placed over the simulator window.

Observer mode algorithms have been improved. Observer mode operates correctly and faultlessly.

An important distinction of EZCA V3 compared to the previous EZCA V2 is a new, revised concept of the entire effects' system:

Our new research and development allows for realistic turbulence modelling in simulators. This is what we call our Extended Turbulence Module XTm™

This allowed us to move beyond the concept of artificial vibrations which was utilized in the previous EZCA V2 version. It would imitate different levels of turbulence. The vibration effects in EZCA Pro v3 is significantly more advanced and natural. There is nothing this realistic on the market!

In EZCA V3 version, Dynamic Head Movements (DHM) is now provided with the data provided by the Extended Turbulence Module (XTm). This data swings and shifts the plane's fuselage according to the weather conditions affecting the plane, which eliminates any "artificialness" of the effects.

In most cases plane models do not require the application of specially developed camera-sets with adjusted effects. The effect works naturally.

You still have the ability to utilize the previous "artificial vibrations" system in order to provide a number of additional effects, such as the shaking caused by lift devices (extendable devices), shaking on the ground, and shaking caused by the engine. These effects can be easily adjusted with sliders and saved in the camera-set in order to create a unique profile for each model in simulator.

