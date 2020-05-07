Microsoft Flight Simulator May 7th, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

MAY 28th - EPISODE 8 (IFR) is our current target release date.

EARLY JUNE - Partnership Series update will be released.

Alpha Build Update 1.3.X.X Is Coming Next Week

The team has started preparations for releasing the upcoming Alpha build. We’ve spent a few extra days incorporating a number of fixes for the Airbus A320 based on feedback from the community testers. We’ve completed integration and now just running a final pass to ensure everything is working, as expected.

WEEK OF MAY 11th – Alpha Build Update 1.3.X.X.

Release Candidate in build release preparation.



Build notes in final review phase. Prepped for release.

Alpha Invitations

The team has completed step 1 of the process outlined below. We have started working on step 2 and will be releasing a new round of invitations starting next week in tandem with the release of the updated Alpha build.

Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha. Status – Complete Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible. Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.

Status – Prepping for release

Development Roadmap

We have released version 5.01 of the Development Roadmap (June/July preview).

If you are interested in checking out the updated DR, please head into the Insider Area.

Source