Microsoft Flight Simulator May 7th, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:
- MAY 28th - EPISODE 8 (IFR) is our current target release date.
- EARLY JUNE - Partnership Series update will be released.
Alpha Build Update 1.3.X.X Is Coming Next Week
The team has started preparations for releasing the upcoming Alpha build. We’ve spent a few extra days incorporating a number of fixes for the Airbus A320 based on feedback from the community testers. We’ve completed integration and now just running a final pass to ensure everything is working, as expected.
- WEEK OF MAY 11th – Alpha Build Update 1.3.X.X.
- Release Candidate in build release preparation.
- Build notes in final review phase. Prepped for release.
Alpha Invitations
The team has completed step 1 of the process outlined below. We have started working on step 2 and will be releasing a new round of invitations starting next week in tandem with the release of the updated Alpha build.
- Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.
- Status – Complete
- Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.
- Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.
- Status – Prepping for release
Development Roadmap
We have released version 5.01 of the Development Roadmap (June/July preview).
If you are interested in checking out the updated DR, please head into the Insider Area.