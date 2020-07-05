Drzewiecki Design - Polish Airports Vol 1 X v5 for FSX & P3D

Polish Airports vol.1 X v5 is a package of highly detailed sceneries of EPGD Gdansk Katowice, EPKT Katowice, EPRZ Rzeszow (including EPRJ) and EPLB Lublin (including EPSW) airports in Poland.

Features

Very high quality sceneries of EPGD Gdansk, EPKT Katowice, EPRZ Rzeszow (including EPRJ) and EPLB Lublin (including EPSW) airports

Rzeszow and Lublin cities with orthophoto, numerous landmarks and autogen

Up-to-date scenery of all airports including newly constructed terminals, aprons and taxiways

SODE compatibility (jetways, hangar doors, VGDS, lighting, vegetation)

3D people, ground vehicles, optional static aircraft, Dynamic Lighting

Custom PDF charts

Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Polish Airports Vol 1 X v5 for FSX & P3D