Polish Airports vol.1 X v5 is a package of highly detailed sceneries of EPGD Gdansk Katowice, EPKT Katowice, EPRZ Rzeszow (including EPRJ) and EPLB Lublin (including EPSW) airports in Poland.
Features
- Very high quality sceneries of EPGD Gdansk, EPKT Katowice, EPRZ Rzeszow (including EPRJ) and EPLB Lublin (including EPSW) airports
- Rzeszow and Lublin cities with orthophoto, numerous landmarks and autogen
- Up-to-date scenery of all airports including newly constructed terminals, aprons and taxiways
- SODE compatibility (jetways, hangar doors, VGDS, lighting, vegetation)
- 3D people, ground vehicles, optional static aircraft, Dynamic Lighting
- Custom PDF charts
Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Polish Airports Vol 1 X v5 for FSX & P3D