France VFR - LFLB Chambery Aix-les-Bains

This 3D photoreal accurate airport scenery modelises a very detailed regional airport in the French Alps.
Technical Specifications
- Chambery Aix-les-Bains (LFLB) extremely detailed with its environment
- High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area
- Very detailed and realistic night environment
- Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations
- Support for SAM v2+
- SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided
Warning
For MAC users: the archive file is encrypted with a password (it is the activation code provided with the product) and requires an unzipper compatible with encrypted zip archive (the one coming from MacOS is not).