France VFR - LFLB Chambery Aix-les-Bains

This 3D photoreal accurate airport scenery modelises a very detailed regional airport in the French Alps.

Technical Specifications

Chambery Aix-les-Bains (LFLB) extremely detailed with its environment

High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area

Very detailed and realistic night environment

Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations

Support for SAM v2+

SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided

Warning

For MAC users: the archive file is encrypted with a password (it is the activation code provided with the product) and requires an unzipper compatible with encrypted zip archive (the one coming from MacOS is not).

Source