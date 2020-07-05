  • France VFR - LFLB Chambery Aix-les-Bains

    France VFR - LFLB Chambery Aix-les-Bains

    This 3D photoreal accurate airport scenery modelises a very detailed regional airport in the French Alps.

    Technical Specifications

    • Chambery Aix-les-Bains (LFLB) extremely detailed with its environment
    • High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area
    • Very detailed and realistic night environment
    • Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations
    • Support for SAM v2+
    • SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided

    Warning

    For MAC users: the archive file is encrypted with a password (it is the activation code provided with the product) and requires an unzipper compatible with encrypted zip archive (the one coming from MacOS is not).

