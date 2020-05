Just Flight - A300B4-200 Cockpit Preview

Today we have Just Flight previewing some excellent images of the cockpit of their upcoming A300B4-200 for P3D:

We've shown some of the development shots of the exterior of the upcoming A300B4-200 this week, now it's time to show off some of the initial textured cockpit pics.

These are just in today and there will be more to follow soon as dev work progresses. Hope you like them, there are more on the product page along with product details.

Source

Product Page