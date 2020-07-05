  • Leading Edge Simulations Douglas DC-3 v2 Previews

    Leading Edge Simulations Douglas DC-3 v2 Previews

    We are pleased to announce the Douglas DC-3 v2 is near release! This has been in development for the better part of a year and a half, and it will be a significant upgrade to the current DC-3 that LES has had on the market since 2012. In comparison, it will be multitudes more realistic in systems simulation that you have come to expect from Leading Edge Simulations, and further, the 3D modeling and texturing has huge upgrades as well.

    Flight Model

    • Accurate flight characteristics
    • Accurate engines performance
    • Accurate weight and balance model

    Systems

    Complete simulation of all aircraft systems including:

    • Electric
    • Hydraulic
    • Pneumatic
    • Custom Sperry A-3A Automatic Pilot simulation
    • Custom fuel mixture logic for Auto-Lean and Auto-Rich functions.
    • Custom lighting

    Graphics

    • Accurate reprecentation of the DC-3 aircraft
    • Full use of PBR materials with extreme weathering effects

    Sounds

    • lete FMOD sound package by AudioBirdX

    Effects

    Full custom effect package including:

    • Engine exhaust smoke and heat blur
    • Props vapor condensation depending on ambient humidity

    UI (User Interace)

    Modern X-Plane 11 type User Interface for:

    • Maintenance: Keeping track of aircraft and engines operating hours and execute maintenance as required
    • Options: Hardware options for differential braking and/or throttling during taxi, external power connection, and more
    • Aircraft Loading: Adjust number of passengers per compartment, cargo weight per loading area, fuel loading per tank, with repspective CG diagram
    • Checklist: Complete checklist for all flight phases.

