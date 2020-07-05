Leading Edge Simulations Douglas DC-3 v2 Previews

We are pleased to announce the Douglas DC-3 v2 is near release! This has been in development for the better part of a year and a half, and it will be a significant upgrade to the current DC-3 that LES has had on the market since 2012. In comparison, it will be multitudes more realistic in systems simulation that you have come to expect from Leading Edge Simulations, and further, the 3D modeling and texturing has huge upgrades as well.

Flight Model

Accurate flight characteristics

Accurate engines performance

Accurate weight and balance model

Systems

Complete simulation of all aircraft systems including:

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Custom Sperry A-3A Automatic Pilot simulation

Custom fuel mixture logic for Auto-Lean and Auto-Rich functions.

Custom lighting

Graphics

Accurate reprecentation of the DC-3 aircraft

Full use of PBR materials with extreme weathering effects

Sounds

lete FMOD sound package by AudioBirdX

Effects

Full custom effect package including:

Engine exhaust smoke and heat blur

Props vapor condensation depending on ambient humidity

UI (User Interace)

Modern X-Plane 11 type User Interface for:

Maintenance: Keeping track of aircraft and engines operating hours and execute maintenance as required

Options: Hardware options for differential braking and/or throttling during taxi, external power connection, and more

Aircraft Loading: Adjust number of passengers per compartment, cargo weight per loading area, fuel loading per tank, with repspective CG diagram

Checklist: Complete checklist for all flight phases.

