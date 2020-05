VSKYLABS New Update on C-47 Skytrain

Here is an update on the VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain for X-Plane 11.

A couple of more "work in progress" screen shots of the upcoming VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain FLP update.

The project is quite complex and it is going through a step-by-step, "virtual restoration" process.

The upcoming update is going to be a progressive update phase, in which every few days, a batch of updates will be injected into the project via the included STMA autoupdater plugin.

The update process will start soon.

