Announcing VirtualUA, Inc.

Good Afternoon!

First, I hope that you're staying safe and healthy with the current crisis that has swept the globe. It's an incredibly difficult time for all of us, and please know that we're all in this together. If you need anything, please let us know.

I wanted to take a moment and share some fascinating news with you regarding VirtualUA. We're so excited to announce that with the New Year, we decided it was a good time to bring a facelift to our organization. With that being said, legally, you know us as Virtual United Social Club, Inc. however effective April 6th, 2020, Virtual United Social Club, Inc. has been dissolved, and VirtualUA, Inc. has been born.

VirtualUA, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) status through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). We are an educational organization within the State of Texas consisting of 7 board members: Robby Sayles (President), Ian Jacobson, Austin Thieman, Shelton McCallop (Secretary), Matt Keane (Treasurer), Derek George and Ryan Weber. While our training programs are currently still being developed, we will partner with VATSIM to obtain our Authorized Training Organization (ATO) status as we've done in the past. We will have more information to share on this in the coming weeks.

With our new non-profit, we have also decided to change our branding to reflect our new name, culture, and values. Our goal was to develop something more modern while holding true to our roots in virtual aviation and the airline we simulate. In the coming days, you will see our new branding reflected on our web site, social media channels, communications, and servers. This is an incredibly exciting time for all of us. As a staff team we have been anxiously waiting to share this information with you, and so glad that the time has finally come.

As we continue into 2020, it's no doubt that there are challenges ahead. We will continue to do what we do best -- supporting each other and making sure our hobby remains enjoyable. We are confident we will be able to deliver a world-class product to you - our community. With a new web site about to enter Alpha testing, SmartCARS released and our new brand identity, 2020, is shaping out to be very exciting for our organization.

Please join us in celebrating a new identity as VirtualUA, Inc.

Kindest Regards,

Robby Sayles

President/Chief Executive Officer/Founder

VirtualUA, Inc.

www.virtualua.org

VirtualUA, Inc. is not affiliated with or sponsored by United Air Lines, Inc or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).