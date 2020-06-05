Aerosoft Airport Berlin-Tegel XP Updated

Changelog v1.03

Extended orthophoto coverage

Seasonal orthophoto versions compatible with SAM

Included HD vegetation

Optimized surrounding vegetation for X-Europe

Added wet surface and snow effects

Added more static cars

Updated GroundTraffic to 1.52+

Updated animation entries for SAM2 (AOS controls page)

Added missing lines infront of lcc terminal

Aerosoft Airport Berlin-Tegel XP

As the airport Berlin-Brandenburg isn’t operational yet, Berlin-Tegel (EDDT, TXL) still holds all the reasons for its further existence for at least the next couple of years both in real life and in flight simulation. This has given us enough reason to completely remodel the current state of the airport authentically. Even though the airport Tegel will finally be closed one day, those nostalgic pilots will still be able to approach the airport on the flight sim platform.

This add-on offers a very accurate and realistic recreation of the airport with high-detailed models and textures. Optimized to guarantee an astonishing graphical appearance with an outstanding performance, the airport makes for a superb flight destination. Numerous animations like ground vehicles, radar antennas, hangar doors, and fire fighters in action create a lifelike rendition of the airport Berlin-Tegel.

Textures with authentic shadows and light effects in combination with carefully placed lights result in a very authentic atmosphere.

Features

Realistic recreation of the airport Berlin-Tegel (EDDT, TXL)

Compatible with X-Plane 11

Summer and winter textures

All airport buildings recreated in a detailed and photorealistic fashion

Models and textures are based on original photos

Guaranteed high performance and outstanding visual appearance due to optimized modelling and texture techniques

Baked textures for authentic shadows and light effects at buildings and on the ground

Roofs of the buildings partly structured with detail maps and specular maps

Animated radar, hangar doors, fire fighters

3D approach, runway and PAPI lights

Tegel-specific docking system at the jetway gates

Realistic night effects

Animated vehicle traffic and static planes at the correct parking positions

High resolution photo scenery (50cm/pixel) in the area of the airport boundaries with detailed apron thanks to markings and signage

The box includes a free trial month for NavDataPro Charts

