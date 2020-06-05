TopSkills Updates Charts Video

TopSkills, publisher of self-learning videos for home flight simmers, has updated its popular video: Using Instrument Approach Charts.

This video explains the use of nine approach charts commonly used by instrument-rated pilots at airports around the world, including the popular ILS charts and modern GPS charts. It also explains less-commonly used charts such as NDB and DME.

Images and audios have been sharpened. Information has been clarified. Pacing has been quickened. Screen size is enlarged. The video format is now MP4 for better viewing. These improvements enhance users' abilities to learn important simulation skills by themselves.

A detailed description and sample video are available here.

This and other videos and books from TopSkills are available from the FlightSim.Com Store.