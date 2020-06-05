  • Just Flight Cancels Cosford Flight Sim 2020

    Just Flight Cancels Cosford Flight Sim 2020

    We're extremely sorry to have to announce that our planned two-day Flight Sim 2020 show, which was scheduled to take place in early October at the RAF Museum Cosford in the UK, has been cancelled.

    With the ongoing uncertainty about the possibility of large gatherings taking place this year, possible travel problems and all the other considerations which we're sure you're all aware of, we have sadly had to make the decision that hosting the show this year is simply not possible.

    With Flight Sim 2020 being a real highlight of our year, and one of the few occasions when the FS community can get together in person, we're all going to miss catching up with everybody this year.

    In the meantime, our best wishes to you all and we hope you are keeping well. We'll look forward to catching up with you all again before too long!

