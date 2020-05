FlyTampa Announces Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup is the main international airport serving Copenhagen, Denmark, the rest of Zealand, the Aresund Region, and a large part of southern Sweden including Scania. It is the largest airport in the Nordic countries with 30 million passengers in 2018 and one of the oldest international airports in Europe. It is the third-busiest airport in northern Europe, and the busiest for international travel in Scandinavia.

