Turbulent Designs Departure Announcements

We would like to announce our departure from the simulation/scenery industry.

Thank you to everyone for your support over the last 7 years. It has truly been an amazing ride, and we have made many friendships and partnerships over the years that we value greatly.

As many of you are aware, the aviation industry is a small part of our business, so we feel that we need to focus all our attention on the larger part of our business and projects.

You never know, we may meet again.

