FlyingIron Announces P-38L Lightning

P-38 Lightning Announcement and Stay-at-Home Sale!

Today we are very excited to be announcing our next release for X-plane 11: The Lockheed P-38L Lightning

With over 10,000 built between 1941-1944 (and nearly 4000 of these as the P-38L), the P-38 Lightning is an iconic American Warbird, easily distinguished by its unique twin-boom and central nacelle design. The "fork-tailed devil" inspired terror across Europe and the Pacific as not only a fighter, but a highly effective fighter-bomber, night fighter and long-range escort.

The Lightning is capable of speeds up to 414 mph and an excellent rate of climb, powered by its powerful twin Allison V-1710 Engines. The Allison engines drive a 3-bladed Curtiss Electric constant-speed propeller, counter-rotating to eliminate yaw tendencies, generating up to 1600 HP in each engine at a 2:1 gear reduction ratio. Dogfight performance is improved drastically with the addition of innovative technology for its time, such as the hydraulically powered aileron boosters, manoeuvre flaps and dive flaps.

