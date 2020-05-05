TrueEarth Southern California For XP11 On Final

Recapture your love for flying again with the most anticipated TrueEarth US region ever. Combining thousands of miles of perfectly crafted aerial imagery, highly detailed cityscapes and fully optimised for a smooth flight over the entire region, TrueEarth US Southern California is the epitome of Orbx's TrueEarth technology.

Over 250,000 sq km of crisp, color corrected imagery will be seamlessly injected into the world of X-Plane 11 with just a simple click via Orbx Central, providing pilots with clear and breathtaking views of the vast environment below. From the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and the vast agricultural areas of the southern Interior Valley and Salton Sea to the sprawling metropolitan areas of Los Angeles and San Diego - both of which are highly detailed and included in TrueEarth US Southern California.

With our next-generation technology, we have perfected the balance of hand-crafted detail and performance. With full compatibility for the latest Vulkan / Metal engine in X-Plane 11 providing optimised performance across the entire region, whilst harnessing the power of the X-Plane engine to provide pilots with an ultra-rich, detailed and truly world-class region which will finally allow you to visit Southern California as though you are really there.

