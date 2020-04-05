  • DC Designs Previews F-15 Eagle

    This DC Designs collection for P3D and FSX includes accurately modelled F-15C, E and I "Ra'am" Eagles, built using extensive research materials and designed for competitive frame rates on all systems. Bump and specular mapping are used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel.

    Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces are modelled to mimic the Eagle's 'active' fly-by-wire systems.

    Features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated 'slime lights' for combat operations, custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects, custom-coded air intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle of attack, and animated configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit.

    New Promotional Video

    Source
    Previous F-15 Project Update

    About DC Designs

    Developer of aircraft and scenery for modern home flight simulators. Creator of the Northrop RF-61C Reporter, Northrop P-61C Black Widow, and the F/A-18 E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX and P3D. Company ethos: "Make 'em look good, fly right, and not take a degree in aeronautics to enjoy!"

    DC Designs on Facebook

