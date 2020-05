Wings Over Flanders Fields Dev Update

I have been working more on the SE5a - improved exhaust, engine area and radiator (also added scoop underneath). WM has added more cool features to the runtime code and is currently adding more to WOFF manager including some nice changes to how player, squadron and ace craft are allocated. We also have now various different faces/scarfs in the aircraft - currently test in SE5a and Albatros D.III. More on what's added and a video later...

