    Orbx Announces Global TerraFlora v2 for P3D v4 and v5

    Originally developed by Turbulent Designs, Global TerraFlora v2 has been designed to provide realistic, HD-quality trees for P3D versions 4 and 5.

    Based on the original ESP version, which was successfully ported over to X-Plane, Global TerraFlora v2 transforms your world to provide greater detail, more realism and enhance your simulation experience. Whether you're taking flight over densely populated forests or soaring around lush islands, Global TerraFlora v2 will ensure trees of the world look pleasing to the eye in all scenarios. A diverse range of tree-types has been included to replace the default types and all colored to better match the default ground scenery.

    This all-new version vegetation texture package also now allows the user to customise the the textures to their liking.

    Orbx - Global TerraFlora v2 for P3D v4 and v5

    Features

    • Multiple, user-selectable, color sets per season. These are generally Vibrant, Desaturated or Dark which is a similar coloring to the original Orbx tree coloring.
    • All 'green' seasons have additional vegetation texture variants for a larger and more varied color palette. Spring & Summer broadleaf trees have two color variants per tree. Fall broadleaf has two variants.
    • Custom mip-maps on conifers to allow for greener trees up close and darker in the distance, this is particularly noticeable in the hard winter seasonA
    • Selectable snow-coverage amounts on Hard Winter trees.

    Orbx - Global TerraFlora v2 for P3D v4 and v5

    Orbx - Global TerraFlora v2 for P3D v4 and v5

