Sky Blue Radio Lucky 13th!

Hey, all you cool, free-birds out there! Sky Blue Radio will be celebrating their 13th birthday, starting May 7th. That’s right, we are celebrating all week long — and yes, we are partying like it’s 1999! Don’t let the number spook you — what are we, a hotel radio station? Please leave all superstitions at the hangar (well, you never know; save some for later), and come join JT and the Sky Blue Family in celebration of yet another great year of heaven, cruisin’, and elevated jammin'. And also, jetlag.

To show our appreciation (and make things interesting), we are giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes any fan of Sky Blue Radio will love. From: from Orbx, X-Plane, A2A Simulations, Hi Fi Simulations, FS2Crew, Flight1, Flightbeam Studios, FSReborn, Just Flight, Pilot Edge, Prepar3d, REX Simulations and Aerosoft.

All you need to do is get on that pilot seat, sit back, relax, and tune in feverishly, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, no food, no water, only radio (okay, water is fine...and food) from May 7th to May 14th to get a chance to win any of these prizes. We will let you know when the time is right — call in, guess the phrase that pays, and win big! Don’t let the opportunity pass you by! Besides, it’s not like you can get up and do something else; you’re flying, remember?

And if you are new to the show, we welcome you to listen to Sky Blue Radio via our website www.skyblueradio.com, our free app on Apple and Google Play, Sky Blue Radio Podcasts and more. This is a 100% Volunteer-run, 100% Listener-funded non-profit radio station; donations are always accepted via our website. So, don’t lay low — join us this week and show your support! Sky Blue Radio--13 years of sounding great, at any altitude!