  • Sky Blue Radio Lucky 13th!

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-03-2020 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Sky Blue Radio

    Hey, all you cool, free-birds out there! Sky Blue Radio will be celebrating their 13th birthday, starting May 7th. That’s right, we are celebrating all week long — and yes, we are partying like it’s 1999! Don’t let the number spook you — what are we, a hotel radio station? Please leave all superstitions at the hangar (well, you never know; save some for later), and come join JT and the Sky Blue Family in celebration of yet another great year of heaven, cruisin’, and elevated jammin'. And also, jetlag.

    To show our appreciation (and make things interesting), we are giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes any fan of Sky Blue Radio will love. From: from Orbx, X-Plane, A2A Simulations, Hi Fi Simulations, FS2Crew, Flight1, Flightbeam Studios, FSReborn, Just Flight, Pilot Edge, Prepar3d, REX Simulations and Aerosoft.

    All you need to do is get on that pilot seat, sit back, relax, and tune in feverishly, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, no food, no water, only radio (okay, water is fine...and food) from May 7th to May 14th to get a chance to win any of these prizes. We will let you know when the time is right — call in, guess the phrase that pays, and win big! Don’t let the opportunity pass you by! Besides, it’s not like you can get up and do something else; you’re flying, remember?

    And if you are new to the show, we welcome you to listen to Sky Blue Radio via our website www.skyblueradio.com, our free app on Apple and Google Play, Sky Blue Radio Podcasts and more. This is a 100% Volunteer-run, 100% Listener-funded non-profit radio station; donations are always accepted via our website. So, don’t lay low — join us this week and show your support! Sky Blue Radio--13 years of sounding great, at any altitude!

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus ron blehm sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    vomacka

    Installing FSX on Win10 ERROR 1310, 1304..

    Thread Starter: vomacka

    I have been trying to install FSX standard (From installation CD) on my new, formatted, SSD drive (D:\FSX). This drive is NOT my boot/Win 10 drive. ...

    Last Post By: vomacka Today, 10:21 AM Go to last post
    liner simpilot

    Request painting B757-200 America West Airlines

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi to all simmers & re-painters. I looked before coming on the repaint forum, there is no B757-200 FS2004 Open Sky paint of the America West Airlines...

    Last Post By: Gold Fazer Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post
    westway

    Delete Thumbnails

    Thread Starter: westway

    How do you delete thumbnails from the upload manager. I put a check mark on all of them which should indicate to delete after one hour but it asks me...

    Last Post By: westway Today, 08:08 AM Go to last post
    Roger Wensley

    Tailwheel height adjustment

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    Can someone kindly remind me of how to adjust the height of a tail wheel relative to the ground in the config settings, as I have an AI plane with...

    Last Post By: graemeb Today, 07:05 AM Go to last post