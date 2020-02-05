  • Emerald Scenery Design Solomon Islands X

    Nels_Anderson
    Emerald Scenery Design Solomon Islands X

    Emerald Scenery Design plans to release Solomon Islands X v0.60 tomorrow, a day later than originally planned while working out some stubborn issues. This is an early access freeware, developed for FSX and P3D.

    Emerald previously announced:

    Since the release of Allan Island for P3D v5, I have been working on getting the Solomon Islands all straightened out for the upcoming v0.60 update.

    I have experimented with sloped runways in the scenery (P3D v5 only), however something isn't working quite right just yet. With that said, unfortunately sloped runways will not be present in this update. However, I am hoping to get them working in a future update.

    Source

