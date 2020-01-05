Virtavia P2V-7 Neptune for Prepar3D

Lockheed's P-2V Neptune was a Cold War maritime patrol aircraft that was involved in many surveillance operations during the 1950s and 1960s. The details of these exploits are still not entirely public. These missions could be extremely dangerous, the Soviet Air Force being given tacit approval to shoot down the Neptunes on sight without paying too much heed to whether or not the plane was actually in international air space.
The most famous Neptune was a P2V-1, the "Truculent Turtle", which flew non-stop without refueling from Perth, Australia, to Columbus, Ohio, a distance of 11,235 miles. This type, P2V-7, was first flown in 1954. In 1962 it was re-designated as the SP-2H, OP-2E, or AP-2H. The Neptune served until the mid 1970's, when it was replaced by the P-3 Orion.
This model is a 2020 remastered version of the original 2006 package.
Seven Variants
- VP-1, Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, 1968
- VP-18, Roosevelt Roads, 1962
- French Aeronavale, Flotille 25F, 1983
- Netherlands, No. 320 Squadron, 1986
- RAAF, No. 10 Squadron, 1967
- Fire Bomber, 'White 55'
- Fire Bomber, 'Black 48'
New Additions
- Two new fire bomber versions
- New cockpit toggle switches with click sounds
- Constructed gauge housings with many new, sharper gauges
- Better VC window glass
- Switchable cabin light added
- Custom 3-port startup smoke
- Animated landing lights
- Animated armrests
- New engine sounds
- Animated windshield wipers
- Autopilot controls now on pilot's panel
Improvements
- VR - tested and ready
- Texture-baked undercarriage
- Old 'angular' window frames smoothed out
- Remodelled & re-textured seats, ctrl. columns, glareshield
- New prop textures
- Togglable crew with subtle periodic animations
- Togglable underwing aerial rockets (use tailhook command)
- Better VC gauge night lighting
- Full exterior model now included in VC