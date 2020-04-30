Microsoft Flight Simulator April 30th, 2020 Development Update

As we bring April to a close, the team remains focused on the core deliverables needed to bring the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator to market. That said, we also recognize the importance of other deliverables that many of you in the community value and we wanted to take a moment to provide a status update on a few of these:

Development Roadmap

The team is currently working on updating the DR. We are pushing to release an updated DR on 05.07.

Partnership Series

The current health challenges have added a bit of a delay to our Partnership Series updates. As we continue to work through this situation with our partners, the team is excited to officially announce that the next Partnership Series Spotlights will feature – NAVBLUE, meteoblue, and FlightAware. We expect to provide a timeline for when we will be releasing each spotlight in our 05.07 update, along with the next set of Partnership Series Spotlights we are planning to announce.

SDK Update

The team is targeting 05.07 to provide an update on the SDK work.

Though we are all working through a unique and challenging situation, our commitment to deliver the very best Flight Simulation experience in collaboration with the community remains strong. Whether posting to the forums, providing Alpha build feedback, commenting on posted screenshots, debating runway undulations, discussing inaccurate reporting, or just keeping up with the latest...thank you. Bringing people together, even if to debate, is a great way of keeping people connected in a time when so many of us are separated from each other. This community that we share together, has been an incredible source of inspiration and motivation to the team.

Wishing all of you, your family and friends, the very best of health and well-being.

MSFS TEAM

