Prepar3D v5.0 Hotfix 1 Now Available

The Prepar3D v5.0 Hotfix (5.0.24.34874) is now available. It can be downloaded immediately from the Purchased Downloads section of the website.

The Prepar3D v5.0 Hotfix contains fixes for high priority issues identified after launch.

A full install of all components is recommended for this update. To install the update you must first uninstall your current Prepar3D v5 install via Programs and Features in Windows Control Panel. Each fix listed below is categorized per installer. Please note, you must first have Prepar3D v5 installed to utilize any of the standalone installers (Client, Content, and Scenery). The Prepar3D v5.0 update may require you to reactivate your product, however if you have an internet connection or have not made any major hardware changes between installations this should not be an issue. For more information please view the Prepar3D v5 Download and Installation Directions.

