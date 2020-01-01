Ultimate Ground Crew X v1.9 Released

The most exciting, powerful and feature rich Ground Crew program for FSX and P3D (now including P3D v5) is now available! Experience the difference! Experience something NEW! Re-energize your flight simulator experience with Ultimate Ground Crew X! UGCX is a long-term project that will be frequently updated and enhanced... We invite you to join us on our journey!
Main Features
- Realistic airport operations with advanced, never before seen USER OPTIONS
- VOICE CONTROL and MENU CONTROL interface options
- MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT (MENUS and VOICE CONTROL)
- Works with 99.9 percent of all airports and airplanes (default and payware) out of the box
- Works side-by-side with GSX if you want to use GSX Catering vehicles and animated passengers
- Home cockpit support. Events can be triggered via joystick buttons, so, when combined with Voice control, you never need to touch your keyboard!
Ground Support Services
- Pushbacks (with Advanced Pushback Options)
- Engine Start at Stand (Pushback not required - Ideal for Business Jets, Military and GA planes)
- Custom Pushback Routes (Routes can be saved and shared)
- Towing
- Fire Truck
- Follow Me Car
- Marshalling at Stand
- Animated Ground Crew (Wing Walker options)
- Customized Aircraft Offsets
User Interface Language Support
- English (US, UK, AU, CA)
- German
- French
- Spanish
Vehicle Classes
- Tugs (Wollard, Comet, Schopf, TMX 150)
- Fire Truck
- Follow Me Truck
Ramp Agents
- Multiple real-world hand signals modeled
- Uniforms worn vary with temperature (Winter, Summer and Fall/Spring uniforms)