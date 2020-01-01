Ultimate Ground Crew X v1.9 Released

The most exciting, powerful and feature rich Ground Crew program for FSX and P3D (now including P3D v5) is now available! Experience the difference! Experience something NEW! Re-energize your flight simulator experience with Ultimate Ground Crew X! UGCX is a long-term project that will be frequently updated and enhanced... We invite you to join us on our journey!

Main Features

Realistic airport operations with advanced, never before seen USER OPTIONS

VOICE CONTROL and MENU CONTROL interface options

and interface options MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT (MENUS and VOICE CONTROL)

(MENUS and VOICE CONTROL) Works with 99.9 percent of all airports and airplanes (default and payware) out of the box

Works side-by-side with GSX if you want to use GSX Catering vehicles and animated passengers

Home cockpit support. Events can be triggered via joystick buttons, so, when combined with Voice control, you never need to touch your keyboard!

Ground Support Services

Pushbacks (with Advanced Pushback Options)

Engine Start at Stand (Pushback not required - Ideal for Business Jets, Military and GA planes)

Custom Pushback Routes (Routes can be saved and shared)

Towing

Fire Truck

Follow Me Car

Marshalling at Stand

Animated Ground Crew (Wing Walker options)

Customized Aircraft Offsets

User Interface Language Support

English (US, UK, AU, CA)

German

French

Spanish

Vehicle Classes

Tugs (Wollard, Comet, Schopf, TMX 150)

Fire Truck

Follow Me Truck

Ramp Agents

Multiple real-world hand signals modeled

Uniforms worn vary with temperature (Winter, Summer and Fall/Spring uniforms)

