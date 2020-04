Windsock Simulations Announces Barcelona

Scenery developer Windsock Simulations have shown off some preview screen shots of their next X-Plane project: Barcelona (a conversion of Simwings Barcelona).

Good evening ladies and gentlemen! We would like to announce our next project...which as most of you have already guessed, it is Barcelona! Here are a few work in progress shots, there is a LOT of work to do yet, so it's going to be a while, but we wanted to confirm the rumors! Stay safe everyone!

Source