  • Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-29-2020 04:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

    Just Flight, in partnership with Thranda Design, are proud to present the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11.

    Following on from their award-winning PA-28 series, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and C152, this highly detailed simulation of the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team and Thranda Design following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Vulcan B Mk2, XM655, based at Wellesbourne Airfield.

    Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

    The Vulcan B Mk2 is an iconic, four-engine, delta-wing strategic bomber which saw service in the UK during the Cold War. XM655, on which this product is based, was the third-from-last Vulcan to be produced for the Royal Air Force. It was delivered in 1964 and saw service as part of the UK's nuclear deterrent force throughout the 60s and 70s. It is now being preserved by a team of volunteers at Wellesbourne Airfield.

    This product also includes the K.2 Air-to-Air Refueling and Maritime Radar Reconnaissance (MRR) variants that saw service with the Royal Air Force.

    Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Accurately modelled Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft (XM655)
    • K.2 air-to-air refuelling variant with Hose Drum Unit (HDU) and animated hose
    • Maritime Radar Reconnaissance (MRR) variant with air sampling pods and nose blade aerials
    • Many detailed animations
    • A range of payload options, selectable via a custom 2D panel:
    • Ability to configure external model options for each livery – refuelling probe, 201/301 engines, TFR dome, modern aerials and tail fin ECM, HDU, air sampling pods and aerials
    • Olympus 201 and 301 engine nozzle types
    • Ground equipment, including Houchin GPU and Palouste compressor for engine start, and engine covers and chocks
    • 4096x4096 textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity
    • PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism
    • Detailed normal mapping for down-to-the-rivet precision of aircraft features

    Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

    Purchase Just Flight - Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    data65

    11.50 Wow!!!!!

    Thread Starter: data65

    So the hype is real! No stutters what-so-ever! I flew Chicago just buzzing around the city with X-plane Maxed and no stutters with solid frame rates!...

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 05:06 PM Go to last post
    cpthayes

    P-51 Mustang Cost

    Thread Starter: cpthayes

    I was just wondering if anyone knew the cost of a P-51 mustang. I was wondering like the "blue book" value of one and operational cost? If anyone...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 04:49 PM Go to last post
    Flyguybc

    FMS Database won't update with the most current data set (Wilco CRJ Series)?

    Thread Starter: Flyguybc

    Hello I recently purchase a navaid update subscription service from Navigraph in hopes that I could update my current FMS database for the Wilco...

    Last Post By: DirkDP Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    Adam Chivers

    Navigation Question

    Thread Starter: Adam Chivers

    Hi guys, I'm in the stage of learning at the moment and have a question that is bugging me. Say if (for example) you are approaching an airport on...

    Last Post By: Adam Chivers Today, 04:35 PM Go to last post