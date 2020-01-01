Just Flight - Avro Vulcan For X-Plane 11

Just Flight, in partnership with Thranda Design, are proud to present the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11.

Following on from their award-winning PA-28 series, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and C152, this highly detailed simulation of the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team and Thranda Design following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Vulcan B Mk2, XM655, based at Wellesbourne Airfield.

The Vulcan B Mk2 is an iconic, four-engine, delta-wing strategic bomber which saw service in the UK during the Cold War. XM655, on which this product is based, was the third-from-last Vulcan to be produced for the Royal Air Force. It was delivered in 1964 and saw service as part of the UK's nuclear deterrent force throughout the 60s and 70s. It is now being preserved by a team of volunteers at Wellesbourne Airfield.

This product also includes the K.2 Air-to-Air Refueling and Maritime Radar Reconnaissance (MRR) variants that saw service with the Royal Air Force.

Features

Accurately modelled Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft (XM655)

K.2 air-to-air refuelling variant with Hose Drum Unit (HDU) and animated hose

Maritime Radar Reconnaissance (MRR) variant with air sampling pods and nose blade aerials

Many detailed animations

A range of payload options, selectable via a custom 2D panel:

Ability to configure external model options for each livery – refuelling probe, 201/301 engines, TFR dome, modern aerials and tail fin ECM, HDU, air sampling pods and aerials

Olympus 201 and 301 engine nozzle types

Ground equipment, including Houchin GPU and Palouste compressor for engine start, and engine covers and chocks

4096x4096 textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism

Detailed normal mapping for down-to-the-rivet precision of aircraft features

Purchase Just Flight - Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11