  • Aerosoft - SIMstarter NG P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-29-2020 01:44 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - SIMstarter NG P3D

    SIMstarter NG is a start-up and configuration manager for the flight simulator Prepar3D v4.5 and v5. You can create various configuration profiles and start them via simple mouse click. If you want to show more details for a visual flight, and if you have to reduce this for a flight with a large, complex commercial aircraft for performance reasons, this can simply be done via different start profiles.

    That's the point where SIMstarter NG P3D comes in: NG P3D can create different profiles for different scenarios. For a "low and slow" VFR flight you put a profile with higher LOD, greater scenery density, turn on car and boat traffic, general aviation traffic high, add two cloud layers more at the Weather Engine Active Sky and switches on all nice, small airfields and gimmicks at the Scenery Library (Scenery.cfg). But for the "heavy metal" car and boat traffic off, IFR traffic up, General aviation Traffic down, disable small airfields, because Airbus X won't be able to land there and chart tools simultaneously.

    SIMstarter NG P3D is a very strong configuration editor too. So you can easily change and manage various configuration files of the simulator with a graphical interface. Many well-known tweaks are already preset and only have to be set.

    SIMstarter NG P3D is the successor of SIMstarter NG, which brings numerous optimizations and improvements and is also compatible with Prepar3D V5. FSX - P3D V4.4 are no longer supported with this version.

    Overview

    • Management of up to 99,999 profiles per simulator platform
    • Several simulators can be used in parallel
    • Graphical administration of sceneries, SimObjects and other configuration settings
    • Various programs can be stored and started automatically with each profile start
    • Unused software can be closed automatically to save resources
    • All installed airports can be viewed in Google Earth for a better overview
    • Integrated backup of the configuration files
    • User settings are logged, so you can keep track of changes
    • Multilanguage interface (English/German)

    Purchase Aerosoft - SIMstarter NG P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Headed to Pisa! Could be Leaning Towards a Good Time

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Figari/Sud Corse (LFKF) Figari/Sud Corse, France to San Giusto (LIRP) Pisa, Italy via Marina Di Campo (LIRJ) PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:51 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Help With Manfred Jahn's L1049 Constellation

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hello, After reading about developer Manfred Jahn, I wanted to fly his wonderful creation the Lockeed L1049 Constellation. The problem I am...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    camestrike

    FSX Steam Edition - monitor problem

    Thread Starter: camestrike

    Good afternoon guys, I was hoping you could help me with something on my FSX Steam Edition. I launch the game and start choosing the aircraft,...

    Last Post By: camestrike Today, 02:17 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    I Don't Know Who This Woman Is... Part Two

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    The air was warm, a welcome relief after a winter that had dragged on far too long. I hate the winter, and not just a little bit. I truly hate...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 01:51 PM Go to last post