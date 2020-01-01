Aerosoft - SIMstarter NG P3D

SIMstarter NG is a start-up and configuration manager for the flight simulator Prepar3D v4.5 and v5. You can create various configuration profiles and start them via simple mouse click. If you want to show more details for a visual flight, and if you have to reduce this for a flight with a large, complex commercial aircraft for performance reasons, this can simply be done via different start profiles.

That's the point where SIMstarter NG P3D comes in: NG P3D can create different profiles for different scenarios. For a "low and slow" VFR flight you put a profile with higher LOD, greater scenery density, turn on car and boat traffic, general aviation traffic high, add two cloud layers more at the Weather Engine Active Sky and switches on all nice, small airfields and gimmicks at the Scenery Library (Scenery.cfg). But for the "heavy metal" car and boat traffic off, IFR traffic up, General aviation Traffic down, disable small airfields, because Airbus X won't be able to land there and chart tools simultaneously.

SIMstarter NG P3D is a very strong configuration editor too. So you can easily change and manage various configuration files of the simulator with a graphical interface. Many well-known tweaks are already preset and only have to be set.

SIMstarter NG P3D is the successor of SIMstarter NG, which brings numerous optimizations and improvements and is also compatible with Prepar3D V5. FSX - P3D V4.4 are no longer supported with this version.

Overview

Management of up to 99,999 profiles per simulator platform

Several simulators can be used in parallel

Graphical administration of sceneries, SimObjects and other configuration settings

Various programs can be stored and started automatically with each profile start

Unused software can be closed automatically to save resources

All installed airports can be viewed in Google Earth for a better overview

Integrated backup of the configuration files

User settings are logged, so you can keep track of changes

Multilanguage interface (English/German)

