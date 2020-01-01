  • Orbx Releases Tweed New Haven Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Releases Tweed New Haven Airport

    Located midway between New York and Boston in the picturesque New England region of the United States, KHVN Tweed-New Haven is a major regional airport serving Connecticut. The latest project from Jordan Gough, the scenery depicts the airport, City of New Haven and surrounding approaches in full detail. Alongside scheduled jet services to Philadelphia and Charlotte, Tweed-New Haven also sees seasonal RPT flights with Southern Airways Express to Nantucket Island, and regularly handles aircraft up to Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 757-200 in size. In addition to scheduled services, the airport is a perfectly situated for short hops to both NYC and Boston, as well as other major ports in the Northeast.

