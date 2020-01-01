  • SimControlX Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-29-2020 10:23 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimControlX Updated

    This update is a major feature & quality-of-life update and is recommended for all users.

    All existing users should look out for an update on their iPad app, and then use the installer from this web site to install/update their server application and simulator plugins. Please make sure you update both the iPad app and the server application/plugins on your computer, before you try to use the app. Updating one but not the other, may lead to breakages. The latest details on the install process and app usage can be found in our manual. The SimControlX Server installer may be downloaded from our downloads page. The iPad app can be installed/updated from the App Store.

    This version introduces compatibility with the newly released Prepar3D version 5! We have experienced great performance improvements with this new simulator version on our machines and think SimControlX will be the perfect flight companion to pair with the sim for anyone looking to make upgrade to the new version. We've even included an updated airport directory to take advantage of the long overdue database updates made in the simulator!

    Also introduced with this version is an ATC clearance electronic scratchpad, for users who want to work with live ATC (like PilotEdge) or in-sim ATC. The form provides a convenient way to practice noting down clearance details received from your simulated ATC and mimics what you might use with popular EFBs in the real world.

    Detailed list of changes in this version:

    • Updated airport directory for use with P3D v5.
    • Added option to change date in simulator.
    • Added a form to practice noting down ATC clearances.
    • Adjusted approach distance presets for repositioning.
    • Added option to attach/detach jetways for pushback in P3D.
    • Added option to quit simulator. (Pro users only)
    • Bugfix for visibility setting for Elite users with P3D visuals.
    • Improvement to repositioning logic in P3D to prevent occasional "snap to ground".
    • Improvement to METAR injection logic for P3D.
    • Other minor enhancements.

    For more info visit: www.simcontrol.net

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: app, simcontrolx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Cat

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: yancovitchvictor Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Freeware Focus: Manfred Jahn/Jan Visser Douglas C-47

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20613-Freeware-Focus-Manfred-Jahn-Jan-Visser-Douglas-C-47

    Last Post By: Alex Dickinson Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    V-SAR

    Anyone Fancy Joining my FS2004 VA V-SAR? (Virtual Search and Rescue)?

    Thread Starter: V-SAR

    https://vsar.weebly.com/ There is the link to our website, all the details are on there :)

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 10:40 AM Go to last post
    Biff malibu

    Flight Sim recommendation

    Thread Starter: Biff malibu

    Howdy Have not had a flight sim for years and I miss it! I am a career pilot, love acro, dogfights and realism. I had microsoft flight sim...

    Last Post By: Biff malibu Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post