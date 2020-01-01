Verticalsim Previews Tampa Airport KTPA

Tampa International Airport is an international airport six miles west of Downtown Tampa, in Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. The airport is publicly owned by Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

Tampa International Airport covers an area of 3300 acres (1300 ha) at an elevation of 26 feet (7.9 m) above mean sea level. It has three runways: 10/28 is 6999 by 150 feet (2133 by 46 m) with an asphalt/concrete surface; 19L/1R is 8300 by 150 feet (2530 by 46 m) with an asphalt/concrete surface; 19R/1L is 11,002 by 150 feet (3353 by 46 m) with a concrete surface.

