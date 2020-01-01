Captain Sim Announces P3D v4.5 767-300ER Base Pack

The 767-300ER BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 767-300ER wearing Captain Sim House livery.
Cockpit
- Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc)
- Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC
- High resolution textures
- Improved lighting
- 20 aux 2D panels
- Custom views
- GlaCS (glass rain effects)
Exterior And Cabin
- Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 767-300ER with PW4060 engines.
- 4K Ultra-High resolution textures
- 6+2-door configuration
- 4+4-door configuration (coming soon)
- Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc.)
- Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
- Hundreds of realistic animations including brand-new wing flex
- Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting
- Integrated GPU
Misc Features
- Free upgrade to P3D5 (coming soon)
- Realistic flight model
- Authentic TSS sound set
- ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)
- Growing number of easily installable free liveries
- 4K repaint kit
- Auto-land flight
- Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support
- Updater
- 700+ page free manual
- Sim Ops