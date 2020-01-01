  • Captain Sim Announces P3D v4.5 767-300ER Base Pack

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2020 11:21 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Captain Sim Announces P3D v4.5 767-300ER Base Pack

    The 767-300ER BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 767-300ER wearing Captain Sim House livery.

    Cockpit

    • Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc)
    • Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC
    • High resolution textures
    • Improved lighting
    • 20 aux 2D panels
    • Custom views
    • GlaCS (glass rain effects)

    Exterior And Cabin

    • Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 767-300ER with PW4060 engines.
    • 4K Ultra-High resolution textures
    • 6+2-door configuration
    • 4+4-door configuration (coming soon)
    • Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc.)
    • Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
    • Hundreds of realistic animations including brand-new wing flex
    • Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting
    • Integrated GPU
    • 4K Ultra-High resolution textures

    Misc Features

    • Free upgrade to P3D5 (coming soon)
    • Realistic flight model
    • Authentic TSS sound set
    • ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)
    • Growing number of easily installable free liveries
    • 4K repaint kit
    • Auto-land flight
    • Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support
    • Updater
    • 700+ page free manual
    • Sim Ops

