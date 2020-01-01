Captain Sim Announces P3D v4.5 767-300ER Base Pack

The 767-300ER BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 767-300ER wearing Captain Sim House livery.

Cockpit

Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc)

Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC

High resolution textures

Improved lighting

20 aux 2D panels

Custom views

GlaCS (glass rain effects)

Exterior And Cabin

Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 767-300ER with PW4060 engines.

4K Ultra-High resolution textures

6+2-door configuration

4+4-door configuration (coming soon)

Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc.)

Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots

Hundreds of realistic animations including brand-new wing flex

Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting

Integrated GPU

4K Ultra-High resolution textures

Misc Features

Free upgrade to P3D5 (coming soon)

Realistic flight model

Authentic TSS sound set

ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)

Growing number of easily installable free liveries

4K repaint kit

Auto-land flight

Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support

Updater

700+ page free manual

Sim Ops

Source