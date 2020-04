MK-Studios Dublin Airport Update

We're not only converting our scenery to V5 but also take a chance to make small updates where necessary.

Here's Dublin 1.20 that will be available soon.

Changelog

Prepar3D V5 compatibility

New runway construction update

Night satellite improved

Runway/taxiway/edge lights insensitivity adjusted

Holding point bar lights fixed

Windsocks fixed

SODE error with P3D V5 eliminated

