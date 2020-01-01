  • Where in the World Feature 124

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-29-2020 11:30 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Okay, the DC-3 photo was VERY CONFUSING as that was an answer for number 122 in the Aleutian Islands! I was late to get this in and was rushing about and did not properly identify that photo as being for the PRIOR feature! Totally my bad.

    Where In The World 123 Answer

    Where In The World 123 Answer

    Feature number 123 was Arequipa, Peru, at more than 8,300 feet above sea level it is a challenging approach and with the towering Misti Volcano very near by, you probably wouldn't want to depart eastbound! So landing eastbound toward the volcano, departing westbound toward the ocean. (Interestingly only ... 83 miles or so from the ocean so on average you are gaining a thousand feet of terrain per mile!)

    Where In The World 123 Answer     Where In The World 123 Answer

    Those who guessed:

    Charlie Aron
    Reid Gearhart
    Bob Bina
    Tim Wright
    Clive Saville
    Joe Bowers
    Dick Bronson
    Gerard Guichard
    Mateusz Mucha
    Mark C. Bryant
    Steven Elk
    Bastian Blinten
    Graeme Nowland
    Scott Simmons
    		Aaron Casas
    Roger Wensley
    Thomas Pedersen
    Ulf Kristoffersson
    Gary Sheppard
    Randy Ahlfinger
    John Chesher
    Gordon Ballay
    Larry Sharer
    Steve Morley
    Paul Kiver
    Markus Fass
    Stefan Gatzke
    David Vega
    		Christian Bachmann
    Steve Garland
    Jeff Cybulski
    Mike Guttman
    Eric T.
    P. Howard
    Paul Close
    Scott Carpenter
    Thomas Oftedal
    Kevin Hall
    Melo Scanlon
    Michael Polley
    Fred Hilerio

    Where In The World 123 Answer     Where In The World 123 Answer

    Some other high (but wrong) locations:

    • Mataveri International on Easter Island
    • Cuzco, Peru (we've been there before)
    • Ayacucho, Peru (SPHO)
    • "Somewhere in Ecuador"
    • San Bernardo, Columbia (SKMP)

    Feature number 124...alright, talk about stepping up; I think you guys have submitted enough to last for all of 2020! THANK YOU!

    Let's do this, and I'm sorry if you needed your suggestion to post up right away; I'm going to post these in alphabetical order by FIRST NAME. So, Feature Number 124 is from David Vega who writes, "This airport has an interesting name. It's a famous name but when you hear it you'll be thinking of the place in the Caribbean and that's not the one we're looking for!"

    Photos from a P3D add-on and default FSX.

    Where In The World 124 - FSX     Where In The World 124 - Real

    Where In The World?     Where In The World?

    One more hint might be, 117.70.

    Send guesses and future suggestions to: [email protected]

    Sometimes hints may appear on: YouTube.com/user/pretendpilot

    Ron Blehm

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Cat

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: yancovitchvictor Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Freeware Focus: Manfred Jahn/Jan Visser Douglas C-47

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20613-Freeware-Focus-Manfred-Jahn-Jan-Visser-Douglas-C-47

    Last Post By: Alex Dickinson Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    V-SAR

    Anyone Fancy Joining my FS2004 VA V-SAR? (Virtual Search and Rescue)?

    Thread Starter: V-SAR

    https://vsar.weebly.com/ There is the link to our website, all the details are on there :)

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 10:40 AM Go to last post
    Biff malibu

    Flight Sim recommendation

    Thread Starter: Biff malibu

    Howdy Have not had a flight sim for years and I miss it! I am a career pilot, love acro, dogfights and realism. I had microsoft flight sim...

    Last Post By: Biff malibu Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post