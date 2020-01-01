Where in the World Feature 124

Okay, the DC-3 photo was VERY CONFUSING as that was an answer for number 122 in the Aleutian Islands! I was late to get this in and was rushing about and did not properly identify that photo as being for the PRIOR feature! Totally my bad.

Feature number 123 was Arequipa, Peru, at more than 8,300 feet above sea level it is a challenging approach and with the towering Misti Volcano very near by, you probably wouldn't want to depart eastbound! So landing eastbound toward the volcano, departing westbound toward the ocean. (Interestingly only ... 83 miles or so from the ocean so on average you are gaining a thousand feet of terrain per mile!)

Some other high (but wrong) locations:

Mataveri International on Easter Island

Cuzco, Peru (we've been there before)

Ayacucho, Peru (SPHO)

"Somewhere in Ecuador"

San Bernardo, Columbia (SKMP)

Feature number 124...alright, talk about stepping up; I think you guys have submitted enough to last for all of 2020! THANK YOU!

Let's do this, and I'm sorry if you needed your suggestion to post up right away; I'm going to post these in alphabetical order by FIRST NAME. So, Feature Number 124 is from David Vega who writes, "This airport has an interesting name. It's a famous name but when you hear it you'll be thinking of the place in the Caribbean and that's not the one we're looking for!"

Photos from a P3D add-on and default FSX.

One more hint might be, 117.70.

Ron Blehm