Photosim Labs - Cuba First Looks

These are the first pictures of Juan G. Gomez International airport, in Varadero, Cuba (MUVR). Next week, a first look at the whole western Cuba section, which includes MUVR, MUSN, and MUPR.

Juan Gualberto Gomez Airport, formerly known as Varadero Airport, is an international airport serving Varadero, Cuba and the province of Matanzas. The airport is located 5 km from the village of Carbonera, closer to the city of Matanzas than to Varadero. The closest airport to Varadero is Kawama Airport.

