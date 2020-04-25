iniBuilds On The Line A300-600R(F) Update 4

We hope everyone is keeping safe during these difficult times.

It has been a month since our last official development update, and we would like to update you on the progress of the iniSimulations A300 ON THE LINE.

The iniBuilds Working Group are in the midst of testing the aircraft as we finalise the remaining key systems. We would like people to be aware, that this is a high fidelity simulation of the aircraft and we will not be releasing or rushing any aspect of the project; our aim is to provide the ultimate experience to you, the customer.

While we are talking about systems we are happy to provide you some screenshots from this area of the aircraft below:

We are also pleased to announce the aircraft is coming along very nicely in other areas, and also have some screenshots exhibiting this below.

We would like to officially announce that the A300-600R(F) will be released as a freighter aircraft, with a free passenger expansion coming soon after release.

Furthermore, to respond to a few queries we have received to date we will not be releasing a paint kit for both variants pre-release. The talented iniBuilds livery painting team are hard at work creating wonderful liveries from around the world for you to enjoy.

Consequently, we would like to also invite you to join our Discord (inib.uk/discord) where will be accepting requests from the community, free of charge for both realistic and fictional liveries for this add-on that our painting team will create, to the excellent iniBuilds standard.

We hope to provide you with an update as we see our issues resolution phase come to a close whereby, we will provide information on pricing, features and a release date!

If you're looking to learn more about our team and upcoming projects including the A300 and A380, tune into Threshold's latest episode of Inflight. You can stream it now on SoundCloud.

As always, please reach out to us should you have any queries and we would love to discuss this with you.

All the best,

The iniBuilds Team

Source