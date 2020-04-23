Release Update NL2000 5.03

In these hard times the NL2000 team is bringing you some new and adjusted scenery.

With our project "Moving Objects" we added an extra dimension to the realism of our scenery. Like: moving trains, sailing ships and moving animals in Safaripark "De Beeksebergen".

EHGG is a complete new version with a new Cirrus hangar and passenger walkways. EHLE is updated with the extended runway, new ground textures, extended tower and a new apron. Also the main building on the north side of the field is added. EHAM has an adjusted altitude and there is a new heliport in the Pistoolhaven and a inproved version of the province of Groningen.

There are new packages for: Moving Objects, EHGG, EHAM, EHLE, the NL2000 library, Groningen en NL2000 3D. The new installer v4.0.104 is required. The new installer is also compatible with Prepar3D V5. We have however not fully tested the functionality of NL-2000 with V5.

Happy Flying

Joop Mak

NL2000 Team

www.nl-2000.com