  • Release Update NL2000 5.03

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-25-2020 10:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    NL2000

    In these hard times the NL2000 team is bringing you some new and adjusted scenery.

    With our project "Moving Objects" we added an extra dimension to the realism of our scenery. Like: moving trains, sailing ships and moving animals in Safaripark "De Beeksebergen".

    EHGG is a complete new version with a new Cirrus hangar and passenger walkways. EHLE is updated with the extended runway, new ground textures, extended tower and a new apron. Also the main building on the north side of the field is added. EHAM has an adjusted altitude and there is a new heliport in the Pistoolhaven and a inproved version of the province of Groningen.

    There are new packages for: Moving Objects, EHGG, EHAM, EHLE, the NL2000 library, Groningen en NL2000 3D. The new installer v4.0.104 is required. The new installer is also compatible with Prepar3D V5. We have however not fully tested the functionality of NL-2000 with V5.

    Happy Flying
    Joop Mak
    NL2000 Team
    www.nl-2000.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Stewie

    DXTBMP Converting Tool

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    HELP! I'm trying to use this tool to convert some of the great repaints that can be found in FSX for FS9. Of course the FSX file only has a .dds...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    Tendet

    Getting a Sketchup model and programme to work and export using Win 7

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi Folks After a lay off of 6 years doing house make overs, restoring and flying old aircraft I find, in between continuing to work 12 hour...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    asos

    Added texture does not show

    Thread Starter: asos

    :mad: I have added a texture to the freeware Alphasim F-105 but it does not show. Here is the aircraft.cfg text: //Alphasim F-105 Thunderchief...

    Last Post By: nadlzfw Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    TTPP to LEAL - Flying the Queen. I do miss Northwest

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Piarco International (TTPP) Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Alicante (LEAL) Alicante, Spain. 7.7 hour flight across the pond. PART 1

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post