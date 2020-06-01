  • IRIS - All Products Free Through June 1

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-25-2020 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Iris Simulations

    To those flightsimmers out there who've been affected by the horrendous COVID-19 outbreak, and following in the footsteps of other industry leaders, IRIS is making all our products free of charge until 1st June 2020.

    As some of you may know, I consider myself fortunate to remain in work outside IRIS and can work remotely. Many of you cannot, and many have lost jobs, family members and are 'doing it hard' as it were.

    If the smallest thing I can do is offer some escapism using our products to those who can no longer afford what now is a luxury item, then it's the least I can do.

    In closing, remain safe, keep using social distancing and abide by the laws and rules of your country to save others.

    ~David & Karen
    The IRIS webstore is available to you all
    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Stewie

    DXTBMP Converting Tool

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    HELP! I'm trying to use this tool to convert some of the great repaints that can be found in FSX for FS9. Of course the FSX file only has a .dds...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    Tendet

    Getting a Sketchup model and programme to work and export using Win 7

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi Folks After a lay off of 6 years doing house make overs, restoring and flying old aircraft I find, in between continuing to work 12 hour...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    asos

    Added texture does not show

    Thread Starter: asos

    :mad: I have added a texture to the freeware Alphasim F-105 but it does not show. Here is the aircraft.cfg text: //Alphasim F-105 Thunderchief...

    Last Post By: nadlzfw Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    TTPP to LEAL - Flying the Queen. I do miss Northwest

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Piarco International (TTPP) Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Alicante (LEAL) Alicante, Spain. 7.7 hour flight across the pond. PART 1

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post