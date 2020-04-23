MK-Studios Keflavik 1.10 Now Available

Version 1.10 Changelog

Prepar3D V5 compatibility

Fixed problem with SODE error messages in P3D V5

Improved satellite blending

Fixed bug with fall satellite appearing during winter

BIAR navaids improvements

Holding point lights fixed

We'll bring the other airports to P3D V5 as well shortly in the following order:

Dublin airport

Tenerife Vol.1

Tenerife Vol.2

Lisbon

Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Vagar will come at later time with more improvements like PBR support and P3D V4/5 SDK advantages.

