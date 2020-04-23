MK-Studios Keflavik 1.10 Now Available

Version 1.10 Changelog
- Prepar3D V5 compatibility
- Fixed problem with SODE error messages in P3D V5
- Improved satellite blending
- Fixed bug with fall satellite appearing during winter
- BIAR navaids improvements
- Holding point lights fixed
We'll bring the other airports to P3D V5 as well shortly in the following order:
- Dublin airport
- Tenerife Vol.1
- Tenerife Vol.2
- Lisbon
Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Vagar will come at later time with more improvements like PBR support and P3D V4/5 SDK advantages.
