MK-Studios Keflavik 1.10 Now Available

    Version 1.10 Changelog

    • Prepar3D V5 compatibility
    • Fixed problem with SODE error messages in P3D V5
    • Improved satellite blending
    • Fixed bug with fall satellite appearing during winter
    • BIAR navaids improvements
    • Holding point lights fixed

    We'll bring the other airports to P3D V5 as well shortly in the following order:

    • Dublin airport
    • Tenerife Vol.1
    • Tenerife Vol.2
    • Lisbon

    Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Vagar will come at later time with more improvements like PBR support and P3D V4/5 SDK advantages.

